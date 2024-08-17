Stephen Curry made a former NBA superstar change his opinion after brutal Hall of Famer answer

Former NBA star will need to reconsider his opinion on whether Stephen Curry deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Stephen Curry‘s immense talent has led many NBA figures to view him as a future Hall of Famer, but there was one superstar who initially refused to include him, believing he didn’t have enough merit. However, Curry’s recent years in basketball have compelled this player to completely change their stance.

Stephen Curry’s path to becoming one of the greatest players in NBA history was well-documented, but there was one outstanding issue that led some to question whether he deserved to be a Hall of Famer.

Winning multiple NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, being named Finals MVP, and breaking every record imaginable in shooting.

However, what Curry had longed for until just a few days ago was to secure a gold medal in the Olympics representing Team USA. This goal was finally achieved alongside stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States reacts after a three point basket during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

After a decisive victory over France in the final, and playing a key role in the crucial moments of the game, Curry achieved his goal. With this accomplishment, he has no more titles left to pursue to secure his place as a future Hall of Famer in the NBA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lakers" LeBron James fuels speculation by vacationing with Warriors rival

A former NBA and his opinion about Curry

To the surprise of many, there was a former NBA player from the United States who, until recently, believed that Curry did not deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The central figure in this story is none other than one of the greatest players in history, Michael Jordan. In statements to Craig Melvin on Today, His Airness claimed that Curry could not yet be considered at that level.

Advertisement

“He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet, though. He’s not.”, Michael Jordan stated.

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game during a break in play as Team LeBron take on Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164.

Advertisement

The final goal for Curry

Before the announcement of the roster for the Olympics, Steph Curry expressed his excitement about representing his country for the first time and achieving the long-sought gold medal.

Advertisement

In a video posted on the Golden State Warriors’ social media, Curry stated: “I gotta go play for Coach Kerr in ’24. I gotta get something y’all got, I ain’t got. I ain’t good yet. I gotta go get an Olympic medal. Save me a spot bruh.”

Foreseeing what could be a perfect ending, Curry not only secured his gold medal but also earned the right to be widely regarded as a future Hall of Famer in the United States.

Advertisement