NBA News: Shaq delivers blunt criticism of Timberwolves' Edwards after subpar performance vs. Celtics

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short against the reigning champion Boston Celtics, led by a confident Jason Tatum. The 2024-25 season has not gone as planned for the Timberwolves, and this game highlighted their struggles. The 118-115 loss underscored the team’s inconsistency, particularly with a lackluster performance from their star, Anthony Edwards. Shaquille O’Neal, speaking on TNT’s Inside the NBA, criticized Edwards performance.

The occasion despite the high expectations surrounding him as a potential MVP candidate. “A player of his caliber should never have nine points in a half. That just tells me that he’s settling,” O’Neal stated, as reported by ClutchPoints. “Listen, you can shoot, but you’re not a shooter. You’re too good to be settling. When you’re a great player, you cannot settle. You always have to be in attack mode. … Great players don’t settle to become great.”

This critique comes as Edwards has leaned heavily on outside shooting, often at the expense of his hallmark aggressive drives to the basket. While the Timberwolves made it to the Western Conference Finals last season, they are now hovering around .500 (17-16), far from their aspirations for this point in the season.

Drawing parallels with emerging stars

Anthony Edwards’ journey invites comparisons with other young stars who have faced similar expectations early in their careers. Luka Dončić, for instance, embraced the spotlight from the start, taking on a leading role and consistently delivering under pressure.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after receiving a technical foul in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Similarly, Jayson Tatum has blended offensive efficiency with strong leadership, propelling his team to championship contention. Both have used the weight of expectations as motivation to cement their status as elite players. Edwards can draw inspiration from their examples by maintaining his aggression on the court and improving his decision-making in critical moments.

The road to consistency

For Edwards to maximize his potential, he must refine his offensive approach and reconnect with what makes him a standout talent—his ability to attack the rim with relentless force. While expanding his shooting range is essential for long-term growth, he should avoid neglecting his strength in scoring around the basket, a skill that has defined his game.

As other rising stars have demonstrated, mental toughness and the ability to adapt under pressure are critical to unlocking success. Edwards has the talent to thrive, but finding consistency will be key to meeting the high expectations placed upon him and solidifying his place as a future face of the NBA.