NFL News: Steelers take steps to define future of key weapon for Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on the final game of the 2024 NFL regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals. At the same time, a number of topics relating to the composition of the roster for the upcoming campaign are beginning to gain traction. These include the extensions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, as well as the future of a key weapon for starting quarterback and head coach Mike Tomlin.

A three-game losing streak has set off alarm bells for the Steelers. While a playoff berth is assured, Pittsburgh has lost the AFC North lead to the Baltimore Ravens and faces different scenarios heading into the first round of the postseason.

The lack of results at a key point in the current campaign raises the question of whether Tomlin‘s team has enough to be a Super Bowl contender. One answer comes at the wide receiver position, specifically Wilson’s primary weapon, George Pickens. While he is an important player for the starting quarterback, the debate has grown in recent hours after a disagreement over an interception between the two players in the last game.

Will Pickens continue with the Steelers next season?

Pickens has one year remaining on his contract with Pittsburgh, but the Black and Gold are beginning to determine whether the wide receiver deserves an extension as a second deal with the organization. According to NFL insider Ray Fittipaldo, a potential new deal with Pickens will be a concern in the coming months and will involve a difficult decision for general manager Omar Khan, making the 23-year-old’s future a big issue.

Even Fittipaldo, speaking on 93.7 The Fan, hinted that if the Steelers don’t sign Pickens, they might try to trade him. A decision on the future of the key wide receiver for Tomlin and the Steelers would be made in the preseason. While he has a loud profile, the former Georgia Bulldogs player has shown that he can be a fruitful partner as a target for Wilson’s throws.

The wide receiver position is an ongoing concern for the Steelers

Tomlin’s Steelers have long wanted to find a top receiver to provide solutions on offense. Pickens has accumulated less than 3,000 receiving yards in his first three years as a pro, but has still proven to be the most effective weapon. Sources indicate that Pittsburgh could make another run at a starting wide receiver in the offseason.