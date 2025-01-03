The Los Angeles Dodgers, reigning World Series champions, are determined to strengthen their roster as they aim to defend their MLB crown. After a triumphant season, the franchise is actively pursuing key reinforcements to maintain its dominance in the National League and provide additional support to their superstar, Shohei Ohtani.

One prominent name on their radar is left-handed reliever Tanner Scott. According to Zachary Rotman of FanSided, Scott’s addition would not only enhance an already dominant bullpen but also alleviate some of the pressure on Ohtani.

Scott, renowned for his explosive fastball and sharp slider, has established himself as a top-tier reliever in recent seasons. Since the start of last year, he has posted a stellar 2.04 ERA with 188 strikeouts across 150 innings, making him an invaluable asset for any team.

“As great of a hitter as Ohtani is, there is one pitcher he has not solved — Tanner Scott,” Rotman wrote. “Ohtani got to face Scott four times in Los Angeles’ NLDS meeting with the San Diego Padres but struck out all four times.”

Tanner Scott #66 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Rotman further highlighted the potential impact of Scott joining the Dodgers:

“Los Angeles’ deep bullpen is one of the biggest reasons why they were able to win the World Series. Scott joining this unit, which already includes Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, and Alex Vesia, would be unfair — and yet, it’s absolutely plausible to predict that outcome.”

A Costly Investment

However, securing Scott’s services won’t come cheap. The reliever is reportedly seeking a lucrative contract, with projections reaching as high as $80 million, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive. For the Dodgers, this represents a significant decision as they weigh the cost of investing such a sum in a single reliever.

Despite the financial considerations, Scott’s addition could provide the Dodgers with a substantial advantage. His presence would further solidify an elite bullpen, creating an almost impenetrable defense and making it exceptionally challenging for opposing teams to score against the champions.

Scott: A Key Piece in Dodgers’ Quest for Continued Dominance

The pursuit of Tanner Scott underscores the Dodgers’ relentless ambition to maintain their supremacy in the National League and continue their quest for MLB glory.

