A couple of weeks ago, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry fueled a huge online in NBA communities. He called himself the greatest PG of all time, right there with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Some talked about Curry not being a traditional point guard and more of a shooting guard. Others agreed with his statement as a more influential player, and others couldn’t make up their minds.

As a matter of fact, even the one and only Michael Jordan shared his thoughts on this debate and, unsurprisingly, he gave the nod to his former rival and Team USA teammate, Magic.

Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan Over GOAT PG Debate

That’s why Curry was asked about it again and instead of getting defensive or talking about his résumé, he talked about how honored he was to be a part of that conversation.

“It’s the beautiful thing about basketball and the eras,” Curry said. “Obviously, there’s so much respect and admiration for what Magic did in his career. His resume is second to none. If you’re in that conversation, then it’s a job well done.”

At the end of the day, this game is also subjective, and so are the rankings. One thing’s for sure, though, and it’s that you couldn’t go wrong either way with these two legends of the game.