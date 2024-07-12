Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were part of the last great dynasty in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors won four championship in six years under head coach Steve Kerr.

Comparisons are inevitable with other recent dynasties such as the Los Angeles Lakers led by Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Phil Jackson or the San Antonio Spurs of Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan.

Right now, it seems really difficult to foresee a team in the NBA capable of that kind of dominance. The Boston Celtics seem to have all the key pieces, but, Curry believes that just won’t happen.

What will be the next great dynasty in the NBA?

During a recent interview with ESPN, Stephen Curry explained why the Golden State Warriors might be the final great dynasty in NBA history. A huge factor is the big contracts which tempt stars to leave their teams of origin.

“I don’t think it will be replicated just because it’s very hard to keep things together in this league. A lot more player movement. Me, Klay and Draymond, we complemented each other so well for so long. We all brought something different to the table. So, we’ll see. Records are meant to be broken. Dynasties come all different shapes inside of us, so we’ll see.”

That’s why, as years pass by, fans and experts will appreciate more the golden era of the Warriors. “Obviously defining a dynasty can take a lot of different looks. People thought this was over in 2019, but 2022 was an amazing championship because we defied the odds. That’s 11 years of almost 12 years of championship relevancy built around a certain core.”