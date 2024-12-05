NFL News: Caleb Williams breaks silence, sends strong statement about the Bears poor moment

In his first year as a pro, Caleb Williams experienced problems with the Chicago Bears, who days ago fired head coach Matt Eberflus after a frustrating loss to the Detroit Lions. The first overall pick in the draft is starting to raise his voice about his time in the 2024 NFL season.

Williams has had normal ups and downs for a rookie, but the Bears have not kept up with him so far in a campaign in which they have a 4-8 record. However, the young quarterback has thrown for 2,612 yards and 14 touchdowns and has been intercepted five times. As if that were not enough, the Chicago franchise had fired Shane Waldron, the team’s offensive coordinator, just days before Eberflus’ dismissal.

“The human aspect of it weighs on you a little bit, especially this being my first year with the first coach that drafted me,” Williams said of Eberflus’ exit in a conversation with marqueesportsnetwork.com. “I understand the decisions even though I have no control over it. I have to roll with the punches and move forward to help this team win,” said the 23-year-old quarterback, breaking his silence on the Bears’ poor momentum.

“I wouldn’t say I’m happy about this first year. Having these moments is definitely something that will help me in the future. Having your coach or other coaches get fired and people get promoted is something that is hard to repeat in practice. Managing all of this would help in the long run so I can grow from my first year,” Williams said.

Williams made a statement about his future with the Bears.

“Down the line I’ll have different OCs or different head coaches or whatever the case may be. And so being able to handle it my first year, handle a new playbook, handle all these different changes, handle all of this, I think it definitely will help mine and the team’s development,” the Bears quarterback said.

Who will be the new head coach of the Bears?

There is a long list of names that could take over as the new head coach to lead Williams and the rest of the Bears. The most prominent candidate is former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Some rumors claim that the former Super Bowl champion could return to coaching in the NFL and is interested in being a part of the Chicago project.

In the last few hours, another NFL champion has been added to the list of candidates. It is Pete Carroll, the coach who led the Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl XLVIII. What is certain is that the Bears have the firm idea of hiring a top-level profile that has the necessary experience to improve the team’s performance.

What does the Bears board of directors have to say about the team’s new head coach?

Bears president Kevin Warren left a clear message to affirm that Chicago is an ideal destination for any candidate. “Our head coaching job will be the most coveted in the NFL this year and we are going to work to do better. We are going to have a lot of salary cap space, we also have a young and talented roster. Our quarterback Caleb Williams has proven that he is very special and, in the right environment, he can become even more special than he has already proven,” he said. General manager Ryan Poles will select the next HC.