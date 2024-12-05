Mike Tyson's candid response to fighting a Former World Champion after Jake Paul loss

After his faceoff with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson continues to make headlines. The world of boxing has always been filled with legendary rivalries and hypothetical matchups that fuel fans’ imaginations. One such confrontation that never came to fruition was the proposed exhibition fight between Tyson and a former world champion.

Chris Eubank Sr., known for his eccentric style and sharp verbal skills, has long expressed admiration for Tyson. However, his desire to face “Iron Mike” in an exhibition match was quickly shut down by the former champion.

Recently, Eubank Sr. revealed that when he proposed the exhibition fight to Mike Tyson, the American legend responded with a simple but emphatic “no.” Despite the disappointment, Eubank Sr. respected Tyson’s decision and understood his reasoning for turning down the offer.

What Did Tyson Say to Eubank Sr. About Rejecting His Fight Proposal?

Chris Eubank Sr. recently shared a personal anecdote about his interaction with Mike Tyson, revealing how Tyson rejected his proposal for an exhibition match:

“Mike Tyson is my hero,” Eubank Sr. said during a fan Q&A on his YouTube channel. “I always say I have one regret in boxing, and that is Michael Watson. But there is another regret I have. When I was in that mindset of focusing on money, I had retired. This was around 2000… I don’t even remember exactly when.”

“And I had asked Mike for a chance to fight him in an exhibition match and Mike, his response put me right back into my place and will always have me in my place. Mike said to me, so I’m going to impersonate him, ‘Come on man, you’re my friend.’ Wow. Shameful, shameful, that is what happens when you are chasing money. I wasn’t evolved at that time, I was still trapped in the game, get money, get, get. Wow.” Eubank Sr. added.

Tyson: A Boxing Icon Who Continues to Generate Interest

Despite his professional career being over, Mike Tyson remains an iconic figure in the boxing world. His recent return to the ring to face Jake Paul demonstrated that his name still carries immense weight and draws significant attention.

Tyson’s refusal to fight Eubank Sr. not only highlights his selectivity in choosing matchups but also his respect for the sport and its legacy. Known for his intensity and desire to put on exciting performances for his fans, it seems that an exhibition fight with Eubank Sr. simply didn’t align with Tyson’s vision.

Will Tyson Be Able to Return to the Ring?

Shortly after his fight with Jake Paul, Tyson posted on X (formerly Twitter): “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25 lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won.”

These words suggest that Tyson’s bout with Jake Paul may have been the last of his career. However, boxing fans around the world will continue to watch, hoping that Tyson may change his mind and make a surprise return to the ring.