MLB Rumors: New York Yankees already listed two players to fill potential Juan Soto void

With Juan Soto reportedly on the verge of leaving the New York Yankees, the team is already exploring options to fill his void. As the 2025 MLB season approaches, the Yankees must prioritize signing top-tier players to build a competitive roster that can once again challenge for a spot in the World Series, just as they did last season.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are among the teams making a strong push to acquire Soto. Both franchises, armed with significant financial resources, are eager to bring the star outfielder on board. However, their rebuilding projects remain fragile, and they’re awaiting Soto’s decision, especially since he’s also reportedly been presented with an opportunity to stay with the Yankees.

In the meantime, the Yankees are exploring other options. New York Post columnist Jon Heyman recently reported on a meeting held last Wednesday, where the Yankees front office engaged with two standout pitchers. Heyman mentioned that the discussions were “very positive,” raising hopes of securing fresh talent for the upcoming season.

Sources confirmed that the Yankees held “very positive” meetings this week with ace pitchers Corbin Burnes (Wednesday) and Max Fried. While both players are pitchers, they are highly regarded for their dominant performances with the Braves and Brewers last season, and the Yankees are hopeful they can help deliver the World Series title in 2025.

Yankees reportedly offer to maintain Soto

The New York Yankees may be reluctant to match the New York Mets’ eye-popping offer for Juan Soto, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com, “I don’t think the Yankees will go $600 million,” Miller remarked. “I’m hearing they’ll likely top out around $550 million.”

One of the New York’s teams face the real possibility of losing Soto to one of their rivals, as both the Mets and Boston Red Sox are reportedly prepared to make strong bids. “I think it’s going to come down to the Red Sox and Mets,” Miller added, positioning these two teams as the leading contenders for Soto as the 2025 MLB season approaches.

Fried and Burnes: Stats in their careers

To understand why the New York Yankees are reportedly interested in both Max Fried and Corbin Burnes, a closer look at their statistics sheds some light. Both pitchers are All-Star caliber talents and bring extensive MLB experience to the table. Fried, for instance, was a key contributor to the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory in 2021.

When it comes to their performance, Fried’s numbers are impressive both in the regular season and the postseason. Over his career with the Braves, he has appeared in 168 games, including 151 starts. In those outings, he has pitched 884.1 innings, allowing 783 hits and 332 runs, with 76 home runs and 166 strikeouts. His consistency over the past eight years makes him a reliable option for any team.

On the other hand, Burnes, at 30 years old, has also proven to be a formidable force on the mound. In his seven seasons, he has played in 199 games, including 138 starts. Across 902 innings, Burnes has given up 707 hits, 351 runs, and 97 home runs. He has walked 254 batters and recorded 1,051 strikeouts, demonstrating his ability to dominate hitters with his stuff.