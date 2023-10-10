It was just a preseason game and on limited action, but Chris Paul looked quite solid in his debut for the Golden State Warriors. It might take some time before NBA and Warriors fans get used to that look, though.

Paul started for the Draymond Green-less Warriors alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. He had six points, four rebounds, and five assists on 50% from the floor and 13 minutes of play.

The Warriors wound up beating the Los Angeles Lakers, but the most important part of the win was how seamless Paul’s fit was with the team, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr Praises CP3 After Warriors Debut

“Chris [Paul] is amazing,” Kerr said. “He keeps the game so easy. He’s such a great passer. There’s a pace to the game that is fun to watch as a coach, where you just kind of know he’s just gonna be making the right play over and over. He understands when we need to pull it back and get into an action or play faster because he understands the rhythm of the game.”

Of course, there are still a lot of factors to consider. Will he continue to start once Draymond Green is back to full strength? Will he be pushed to the bench and be okay with that role?

Coach Kerr stated that he has six starters, and it seems like he truly meant it. It’ll be interesting to see how he deals with his roster and whether it takes a toll on their current chemistry.