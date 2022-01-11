Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash chimed in on the Stephen Curry vs. Kyrie Irving debate and had no choice but to side with his pupil.

Debate is a part of sports, and even though fans can always make a case for their favorite player, there are no objective criteria to determine whether one's better than the other. You could say that Bill Russell is the GOAT because he won the most rings, or that LeBron James is the greatest NBA player of all time because he'll own most records once he retires.

Wherever you side on, we all have our preferences when it comes to basketball players. Some like showstoppers, some prefer tough, physical players. But regardless of your preferred style, all hoops fans can agree on something: Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry are just a treat to watch.

Moreover, people have compared and ranked Irving and Curry ever since those matchups in the NBA Finals, but people often didn't want to come to a conclusion. That was until Chauncey Billups shared his thoughts on this debate and settled it once and for all in favor of Kyrie.

Chauncey Billups Says Kyrie Irving Is The Most Skilled Point Guard Ever

“Kyrie is a wizard, man. He’s must-see TV. I personally think, as somebody who played the position, I think Kyrie’s the most skilled player ever to play that position," said the former NBA champion.

Steve Nash Says Irving Is More Skilled Than Stephen Curry

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash, who also knows one thing or two about skilled point guards, couldn't help but agree with Billups' assessment on his pupil, stating that Irving is - in fact - the most skilled PG ever:

“Yeah it’s hard to argue,” Nash replied. “There’s others in the conversation. Obviously, Steph (Curry) is incredibly skilled but just so deadly from long range in a variety of ways. But as far as the ball-handling, the movement, getting to his spots and shooting at all 3 levels, around the rim, (Kyrie is) off the charts, getting to the midrange he’s off the charts, and he’s excellent from deep as well.”

At the end of the day, everybody's entitled to their opinion and the truth is that you couldn't go wrong either way. But just for the sake of the argument, we'd love to see those guys go 1-on-1 for a PPV event or something.