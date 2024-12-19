LeBron James drops bombshell on NBA's main issue, distances himself from Durant in All-Star debate

This week, it was announced a new format for All-Star Weekend, set to take effect this season. The decision has sparked controversy, with NBA stars like Kevin Durant criticizing the move and calling for a return to the traditional format. Addressing the matter, LeBron James offered his thoughts while highlighting what he sees as deeper problems within the league.

“It had to change, something had to change,” James said during an interview shared by journalist Dave McMenamin on his X account. “Obviously, the last couple of years have not been a great All-Star Game, that Sunday night.”

LeBron then shifted to a broader critique of the NBA’s current state. “I mean, listen, it’s a bigger conversation—it’s not just the All-Star Game,” he explained. “It’s our game in general. Our game is a lot of (expletive) threes being shot. It’s a bigger conversation than just the All-Star Game.”

In doing so, King James aligns with other basketball icons, including Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, who have recently criticized the current dynamics of the game as a concerning trend in the NBA.

When asked whether the format change could solve declining fan interest in the All-Star Game, LeBron remained reserved. “I don’t know, I mean, I have my ideas of what could possibly work,” he said, before declining to elaborate. “Yeah, I’m not gonna do that,” he added with a smile.

LeBron James (R) and Kevin Durant (L)

LeBron distances himself from Durant

Many NBA stars, including the Lakers’ Anthony Davis and the Suns’ Devin Booker, have voiced dissatisfaction with the new All-Star format. Kevin Durant was one of the most vocal critics, though he later softened his stance by expressing some regret.

When asked about Durant’s remarks and other criticisms, LeBron responded diplomatically. “Everyone has their own opinion,” he said. “I mean yeah, it’s different in a sense. We’ll see when we get there. It’s different obviously; anytime you make some type of change it’s going to be some bug back.”

LeBron James: The undisputed All-Star

If anyone is qualified to speak on the All-Star Game, it’s LeBron James. With 20 consecutive All-Star selections from 2005 to 2024, he holds the record for the most appearances in NBA history. He has also been named All-Star MVP three times (2006, 2008, 2018).

Behind him on the all-time All-Star selection list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 19 appearances between 1970 and 1989, with the sole exception of 1978. Other legends like Kobe Bryant (18), Tim Duncan (15), Kevin Garnett (15), Michael Jordan (14), and Kevin Durant (14) follow in the rankings, cementing LeBron’s legacy as one of the game’s most consistent and celebrated stars.