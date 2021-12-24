Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors face each other on Saturday at Footprint Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Phoenix Suns will meet with Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday, December 25, at 5:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free.

This will be their 254th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Phoenix Suns are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 143 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in exactly 110 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 3, 2021, and it ended in a 118-96 win for the Warriors away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Live Stream: fuboTV

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Phoenix Suns have been in great form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won all five of their games (WWWWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have been doing similarly, winning four times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered one loss (WWLWW).

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.813. While the Suns are placed right above them, on top of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.839.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 22, 1968, and it ended in a 109-101 win for the Warriors side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Saturday, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, will be broadcast on fuboTV, as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors; position in the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

