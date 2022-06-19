The day for the draft is closer than ever, the top five players have already been officially mock drafted by the league in an report. Check here who they are.

The upcoming 2022 NBA Draft will be one of the most epic in the last 10 years as the number of talented players is bigger than in previous editions. Orlando Magic are the lucky team that will have the 1st pick overall.

The draft will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 23, the entire event will be broadcast in the US by ESPN (all the rounds) and ABC (first round). This time the draft will be made up of 58 picks and not 60 as there was a violation of the NBA tempering rules by the Bucks and Miami Heat.

The top five picks are usually the best five available players in the nation, but they won't be playing for the best teams in the league since the draft order starts with Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons. .

The top 5 picks for the upcoming 2022 Draft by NBA:

1. Jabari Smith: This player is considered a future NBA star, all the mock drafts put him as the best player available.

2. Chet Holmgren: He is a ‘project’ that needs to finish his development to become an elite shooter and blocker, but the team that drafted him must wait a while until Holmgren adapts to the pro level.

3. Paolo Banchero: Another player who is considered a future star as complete as the two mentioned above but with all the necessary talent to earn a spot on the roster on the first day.

4. Jaden Ivey: People say Ivey is the perfect player to play guard and they are comparing him to Ja Morant, but scouts say he still needs to improve a few things before he becomes a big player.

5. Keegan Murray: Among the most talented forwards in the upcoming draft is Murray who has been described as smart and has a future as a top defender.



Source: NBA