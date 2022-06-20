The Warriors were not the only good team in the Western Conference, they did not even finish in the first spot of the standings but in the end they won the championship.

Congratulations to the 2021-2022 NBA champions Golden State Warriors, their fourth ring and another good season where, despite the offensive issues, the team showed that they did not need special players to win games.

But things in the NBA do not stop, the other teams are already planning their strategy for the upcoming 2022-2023 season where the Warriors will be the defending champions and it is unlikely that they will win a back-to-back title like they did less than 5 years ago.

Last season the Western Conference was tough from day one, the Phoenix Suns were the only team with 60+ wins in the league and the Memphis Grizzlies were the second best team in the conference with 56 wins, both teams in the same conference than the Warriors.

The biggest threat to the Warriors in the upcoming 2022-2023 NBA season

1. The Milwaukee Bucks will be the number one threat to the Golden State Warriors next season, the reason is simple, none of the Warriors can guard Giannis Antetokounmpo, although Wiggins or Middleton may try it is very unlikely that they will fully stop Giannis.

2. The Los Angeles Clippers could be another ‘nemesis’ for the Warriors in 2022, as long as they stay healthy and can improve their defensive game, plus the Clippers still need a strong playmaker but Kawhi Leonard could be enough.

3. The Brooklyn Nets want a ring, they have the players, the head coach, but they were a disappointment during the playoffs. The Nets with Durant and Irving are lethal, the upcoming season will be much more interesting with them.

4. The Phoenix Suns are in the last place since they have Chris Paul who is a great leader, but the Suns defense is weak against a team that is 100% healthy during the playoffs, but there is still a lot to look forward to to see what the Suns could do in 2022.