The Celtics have just one untouchable player besides Jayson Tatum, and it's not Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics just signed Jaylen Brown to the largest contract extension in NBA history. That would make anyone think that he’s an untouchable part of their future.

However, Brown has been tangled up in countless trade rumors throughout the course of the years. And not even signing that major extension might be enough to put an end to that.

As a matter of fact, the only player the Celtics would never consider trading besidesJayson Tatum is non-other than Malcolm Brogdon, according to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports.

Celtics Won’t Trade Malcolm Brogdon

“They said he’s a valued member of their team, and that’s where it ended,” a league source told Bulpett. “I don’t know if that changes down the line, but we didn’t get anywhere. And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.”

“They didn’t want to move him in the first place,” said one source involved in the pre-draft maneuverings. “They really like Malcolm. But they had to balance out their roster. They didn’t want to go into another season having to rely so heavily on (Robert) Williams and (Al) Horford. They had a bit of a logjam in the backcourt, and they really needed some insurance up front.”

Ironically, Brogdon was almost traded to get Kristaps Porzingis, so they may have changed their minds about him. Whatever the case, it seems like his future in Boston is safe for now.