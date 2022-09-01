Reactions to the recent NBA signing season bombshell continue to flow, and now it was the turn of a notorious New York Knicks fan who blasted his team for passing up the opportunity to sign Cleveland's new player Donovan Mitchell.

There is no doubt that if there is one thing that the NBA generates in its fans, it is a recalcitrant passion that does not respect any age or profession. The love for a team is the same no matter what job it is. As evidenced by the unexpected end to the signing of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead of the New York Knicks.

The Knicks dreamed of incorporating the Shooting Guard in order to build a roster that would at least make them think about competing with certain guarantees in the NBA Playoffs, an instance in which they have not transcended since 2012-2013 when they reached the Conference Semifinals.

That man was Mitchell but when the negotiations seemed to be going well the Cavaliers made a definitive seductive maneuver to the Utah Jazz and ended up tying the signing. This set off a real explosion from ESPN's Stephen Smith, a total Knicks fan.

Here's how Smith ripped the New York Knicks for losing Donovan Mitchell

It doesn't take much context or preamble to present Stephen Smith's reaction to the announcement that Donovan Mitchell will be taking his talents to Cleveland and not New York. Thus speaks the frustration of not having seen his NBA champion team back since 1973.

"Every single time something goes wrong. I wanted Donovan Mitchell in New York. I shut my mouth. I didn’t say a word because I didn’t want to blow it. I didn’t want to get in the way. … So once again we’re gonna go to another season and the New York Knicks are devoid of a star. They’re somewhere other than in a New York Knicks uniform. They make me sick,” he continued. “Nothing ever gets done in New York with the Knicks. Nothing. Nothing. … It just never ends with the Knicks. It just never freakin’ ends.”, said ESPN's talent in a video posted on his Twitter profile.

At least Stephen Smith will have a clear conscience that he did not hinder the negotiation with leaks regarding Mitchell's signing to the Knicks. It will be up to him and the rest of the team's fans to keep the candle lit so that a figure that can change their NBA destiny can arrive soon.