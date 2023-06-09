Nikola Jokic should already be considered the greatest player to ever wear a Denver Nuggets uniform. He’s a two-time MVP and led them to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Jokic has set multiple records throughout the course of his young career, and he hasn’t even reached his prime yet, so he’s only going to get better and more dominant as the years go by.

But besides being the greatest passing big man of all time and playing himself into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame already, he’s a human being just like the rest of us, and as such, he’s an emotional guy.

Why Does Nikola Jokic Tie His Wedding Ring To His Shoes?

If you’ve seen Jokic play lately, chances are that you’ve noticed he ties his wedding ring to his shoes. He also usually points at his ring finger when he makes a big play.

That’s not to taunt his rivals, but to honor his daughter Ognjena, who’ll turn two years in September. He claims it’s a gesture from a song they sing together, so it’s a reminder to play for something bigger than basketball, while his wedding ring reminds him that he has a family at home.

It’s adorable to picture a seven-footer from Serbia singing a lullaby to his baby daughter. This is a reminder that NBA players are not that different from us; they just happen to be tall, rich, and great at basketball.