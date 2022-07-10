Most of the players in the NBA are from the United States, but other players are from Europe, Latin America, Asia and other places. Canada is one of the countries that feeds the NBA the most.

Last season was bad for the Pacers with a losing record of 25-57 overall and 13th spot in the conference, the team was never able to get out of the losing hole and the worst thing was that last season was the second in a row for the Indiana Pacers without reaching to the playoffs.

Pacers’ fans are wondering when the day will come for the Pacers to win an NBA Championship since the last time they played in the NBA Finals was in 1999 and they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The last time the Indiana Pacers came close to another finals was in the 2013-2014 season when they lost the Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, and the last time the team made the playoffs was in the 2019-2020 season.

How many Canadian players do the Pacers have?

Five players, although there is one of them whose father is from Canada and that makes him a Canadian although his nationality could be disputed. Most are young players ready to adapt to the Pacers' roster and style.

1. Brissett, Oshae (Toronto)

2. Nembhard, Andrew (Aurora)

3. Mathurin, Bennedict (Montreal)

4. Stauskas, Nik (Mississauga)

5. Chris Duarte (His dad is from Canada, Montreal)

Apart from the names mentioned above, it should be noted that one of the most famous players from Canada is Steve Nash, although he was born in South Africa and his family moved to Canada when he was a baby.