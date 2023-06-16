Not so long ago, most teams in the NBA would’ve given up half of their roster to get Zion Williamson. Now, the New Orleans Pelicans might not even be able to get half his value in return.

As talented and physically dominant as Zion is, he’s played in less than 50% of the games since he entered the league, and he hasn’t even been available in pivotal must-win games late in the season.

That’s why Adrian Wojnarowski doesn’t think the team will dump him at this point, as they’re looking to climb into the top-3 of the upcoming NBA Draft, and Zion isn’t worth that much right now.

Pelicans Won’t Trade Zion Unless They Get A Top-3 Pick

“It’s hard to trade a player when his value is a little bit low,” Woj said. “He played 29 games last year. Unless they get in at 2 or 3, I don’t think they get in at all. I would be surprised if they moved off him.”

“I won’t rule anything out; you can’t in this league. But I would be really, really surprised if Zion Williamson is not on New Orleans’s opening night roster,” Woj concluded.

Crazier things have happened, and chances are the Pelicans are just done with him. Then again, it seems like it might take more than originally reported to get him out of the Big Easy.