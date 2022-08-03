Controversial superstar Kyrie Irving hinted at his future beyond the NBA and revealed when he plans to walk away from the Association.

You never know what Kyrie Irving will do when he drives to the basket. Will he turn around and finish with his off-hand? Will he twist a defender's ankles with his smooth footwork? Or will he kick it to the open guy? Ironically, the Nets star is as unpredictable on the court as he is off it.

Irving is one of the most offensively gifted players of all time. But as great as he is, it seems like he's always got an agenda. That's why the Nets didn't offer him a contract extension and were willing to let him walk away.

On that same note, fans have urged Irving to cut it out and focus on basketball, which is why he took to Twitter to give everyone a piece of his mind. There, he claimed he'll never change and even revealed his plans for his post-NBA future.

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Says He Wants To Spread His Basketball Knowledge Overseas

"I don't have to renew. I'm going into my 12th season in the best league in the world and I'm getting better and better," Irving tweeted.

"When I'm 38 and have time to really reflect on my career, I'll do that, but until then, I'm enjoying every moment," the All-Star added in a follow-up tweet. "And no, I'm not retiring from basketball at 38, I'll be in leagues around the world teaching young people everything they taught me."

Well, at least we know that Kyrie isn't planning on retiring any time soon. However, a couple of years ago, he claimed he was going to go off-grid and live in the woods once his basketball career was over and that he wouldn't play into his forties, so maybe he's just trolling again.

Whatever the case, Irving's character has driven multiple trade suitors away, so he's likely to honor the final year of his contract with the Nets before taking his talents somewhere else. But where will he end his career? Only he and God knows that.