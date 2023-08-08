LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh dominated the Eastern Conference — and the NBA — at will for four years straight with the Miami Heat. Their Big 3 even paved the way for many more that came later.

Notably, no team in the East was a match to Erik Spoelstra’s. Perhaps, the only guy that could’ve been a legit threat to their dominance was that young PG out of Chicago: Derrick Rose.

Ironically, though, it was also Rose’s presence what prevented Wade and LeBron from teaming up with the Chicago Bulls, as Wade recently revealed in an interview.

LeBron And Wade Didn’t Play In Chicago Because Of Derrick Rose

“When we was trying to make a decision of what city we wanted to play in or what we wanted to be, we had to keep our options open,” Wade confessed. “Chicago was on the top of both of our lists. They had two max contracts and they had a young D-Rose. They had a Luol Deng, they had Noah, they had all these pieces. So I’m like, ‘In Chicago, in one of the biggest markets?’

“But then it was like, ‘Me, you, and D-Rose? That’s a lot,” Wade continued. “Just one ball, we all need it. That maybe too much.’ But listen, we thought about it. Then we looked at New York. And when it came down to it, Miami was the only team with enough money to get all three of us. Every other team only had two max contracts. When it came down to it, we thought CB was the perfect match. And ultimately, bro, I just wanted to win.”

It’s crazy to think that they could’ve formed the most dominant trio in NBA history. Maybe, Rose wouldn’t have even gotten hurt and would’ve reached his true potential.