Chicago Sky's Angel Reese gives Caitlin Clark major praise on her podcast

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have had one of the most exciting rivalries in the WNBA over the past year. However, both players have shown mutual respect for each other on several occasions. Recently, the Chicago Sky star praised Clark as one of the best shooters in the league.

On a recent episode of her podcast ‘Unapologetically Angel,’ comedian Funny Marco, who is a big WNBA fan, asked her to name the best shooters in the league. “Between Caitlin, Diana Taurasi…,” she responded, before consulting Marco, who also suggested Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

In terms of three-point shooting last season, Clark excelled with a 34.4% accuracy, closely followed by Taurasi at 33.3% and Ionescu at 33.2%. Stewart, despite her championship pedigree, experienced her lowest three-point shooting percentage, connecting on just 29.5% of her attempts.

Once again, Reese proves that between her and Clark there’s nothing but respect. Recently, the Chicago Sky forward and the Indiana Fever guard opened up about their rivalry, and what they think of the narratives from the media.

Caitlin Clark has become one of the best shooters in the WNBA (IMAGO)

Clark said that she didn’t “get” the obsession with their relationship. “We’re not best friends by any means, but we’re very respectful of one another. Yes, we have had tremendous battles. But when have I ever guarded her? And when has she guarded me?,” she told Time. While Reese said that they don’t have “hard feelings” for each other.

Clark praises Reese’s rebounding

Clark has previously expressed admiration for Reese, specifically highlighting her offensive rebounding prowess. Earlier this year, Clark stated (via The Mirror): “The thing that really stands out is the offensive rebounding. She did the exact same thing to us when we were in college too.

“She’s just such a great offensive rebounder. She’s always just had a knack for that. It’s not always something you can teach. I think she just has a really good eye for the ball off the rim and can go get it.”

While Clark successfully guided the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, Reese’s team, the Sky, faced a challenging season, finishing with a disappointing 13-27 record.

