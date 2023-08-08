For years, people around the NBA have especulated about a potential LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reunion. James even admitted he was frustrated when it didn’t come to fruition last season.

Some thought the speculation would finally come to an end when Kyrie signed a massive contract with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. But it seems like not even that was enough.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, LeBron is still trying to get the Los Angeles Lakers to make a run at his former teammate, and the Mavs could still part ways with him if things go south.

LeBron Still Wants To Play With Kyrie

“LeBron was still pushing for Kyrie, as recently as this offseason,” said Buha. “He’s made it very clear that he and Kyrie have made up– LeBron has really been very keen on potentially playing with Kyrie again.”

“I would not be surprised if those rumors up again, closer to the trade deadline, depending on what happens at Dallas,” added the insider.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the Mavs would even consider trading him, let alone to a Western Conference foe, but both Kyrie and James usually get exactly what they want in this league.