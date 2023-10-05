The Miami Heat were linked with Damian Lillard for months, and it looked like a matter of time before the Portland Trail Blazers would finally let the veteran guard go. But in the end, Pat Riley couldn’t get the star teammate for Jimmy Butler.

In a shocking turn of events, the 33-year-old was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he’s expected to have a run at his first NBA championship next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It certainly came out of the blue, as everyone understood Lillard had made it clear he only wanted to play for the Heat. Of course, everyone in South Beach is disappointed with this outcome, including Butler – but not for the obvious reason.

The hilarious reason Butler is upset with Lillard trade to Bucks

“I’m happy for both of those guys. I’m more pissed off that he went to Milwaukee, because he went to Adrian Griffin’s team, and everybody knows I don’t like Adrian Griffin at all since my Chicago days. But I’m happy for Milwaukee. They got better, so he gives us the opportunity to be better,” Butler told reporters.

Far from showing any hard feelings, Butler answered in his classic hilarious style and gave an answer no one expected. It’s been a while since he played for the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn’t forget his rivalry with Griffin.

Either way, the 34-year-old is focused on his own team and doesn’t waste time in complaining about those who are not in their facility. The Heat have a job to do this year, and Butler made it clear he’s ready to go after the coveted ring again.

Who plays the Heat at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season?

The Miami Heat’s first opponent in the 2023-24 NBA season will be the Detroit Pistons on October 25 at 7:30 PM (ET) at Kaseya Center.