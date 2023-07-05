The Boston Celtics showcased their prowess by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, but their journey ended in disappointment with a hard-fought seven-game series loss to the Miami Heat. Despite their efforts, the Celtics fell short of their championship aspirations.

In the wake of the playoff exit, the Celtics made a bold move by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a trade that involved Marcus Smart leaving the team. This transaction added a dynamic big man to their roster, providing a boost to their frontcourt presence.

The Celtics hope that his contributions will strengthen their championship ambitions and provide additional support alongside their core players, such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, another player like Grant Williams could be departing.

Celtics set compensation for Grant Williams

In the next few days this potential negotiation should come to an end. Williams is a restricted free agent, but the Celtics have the right to match any offer. The issue for them is he may demand a higher salary than what they can offer him, so a potential sign-and-trade is expected.

Multiple teams are interested in the player, something that could force Boston to get rid of him. If that’s the case, they might have a substantial asking price considering his minor role in a contending lineup.

They could potentially ask for a first-round pick in return for Williams, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. Despite it remains to be seen if any team would be willing to invest a high pick in the forward, the team can adopt a firm negotiation stance.