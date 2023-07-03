Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat further than predicted in the 2023 NBA playoffs, but in the end, it looked like he needed another star by his side to win the championship. Therefore, Damian Lillard has been heavily linked with a move to South Florida.

Now that the guard has reportedly let the Portland Trail Blazers know that he wants out, those rumors are making even more headlines. However, it doesn’t look that easy.

Not only because Miami may not have what Portland wants in return, but also because other teams seem to be strongly interested in seizing this opportunity. In fact, an All-Star is apparently making an effort to team up with Lillard.

Rumor: Jayson Tatum recruiting Damian Lillard for the Celtics

“On NBA Today, Marc Spears of ESPN and Andscape shared he’s heard Jayson Tatum is recruiting Damian Lillard to join the Celtics,” Bobby Krivitzki of Sports Illustrated wrote.

Lillard would definitely take an already star-studded Boston Celtics to the next level. The team has just surrendered Marcus Smart to pair Kristaps Porzingis with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Getting Dame won’t come cheap for any team, so it remains to be seen whether Boston is actually willing to meet the Blazers’ demands. However, landing Lillard would not only benefit them on the court but would also leave a Conference rival without their top target.