The Boston Celtics have a tough decision to make right now. On the one hand, they could sign Jaylen Brown to a supermax contract extension. On the other, they could play the waiting game to see what goes on with Damian Lillard.

But the first issue should be at the top of their agenda right now. Brown played his way into a potential massive extension, and there’s an ongoing debate about whether he’s worthy of it or not.

Despite making an All-NBA team, Brown has yet to break out as a superstar, and he might never will. That’s why the Celtics’ talks about a supermax extension are currently ‘fragile,’ according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Celtics Aren’t Sure About Brown’s Contract Extension

“The sides are talking,” Windhorst said on ESPN. “This is obviously a very important, fragile deal. I know that there’s interest on both sides to get something done. I would expect it to head in that direction.”

“I think it will get done, but he’s eligible for up to 35 percent of the salary cap, but he doesn’t have to get that. The Celtics can negotiate on that. They can negotiate on the player option. They can negotiate on several things,” Windhorst concluded.

Truth be told, Brown has plenty of upside as a two-way star, but committing that much money could hurt his team down the line, so Brad Stevens has some tough decisions to make in the next couple of months.