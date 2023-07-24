This is why Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Heat

The Damian Lillard saga continues, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to end any time soon. The Portland Trail Blazers want a top-notch return for one of the best players in the NBA, as they should.

But Lillard has made it loud and clear that he only wants to play for one team. Jimmy Butler has openly recruited him and even made his signature celebrations during his recent trip to China.

But what’s the actual reason behind Lillard’s sudden desire to take his talents to South Beach and play for the Miami Heat? Apparently, it’s his close relationship with Bam Adebayo.

Damian Lillard Wants To Team Up With Bam Adebayo

“He’s made up his mind; this is what he wants,” NBA insider Tim Reynolds said on his latest appearance on Marc Stein’s Saturday Sports World. “There’s a billion reasons why.”

“The connection he had with Bam Adebayo I think, is a really understated story right now in this whole deal,” Reynolds added. “They connected incredibly at the Tokyo Olympics. You could see bonds being formed. They’ve stayed close.”

This isn’t the first time that Team USA has led to this kind of scenario, and Lillard has openly talked about his friendship with Adebayo. Whether that’ll be enough to convince the Blazers to cut him loose remains to be seen.