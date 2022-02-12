The Los Angeles Lakers tried to pull off a couple of moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline but nothing happened. Check out what Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had to say about that.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most aggressive team in the NBA during the offseason. They moved most of their core and even brought Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a big trade.

But despite signing multiple veterans and revamping nearly every position on their roster, Frank Vogel's side has been a borderline playoff team at best. They've never meshed, and look quite beatable right now.

That's why most fans urged them to make some moves before the NBA's trade deadline. Unfortunately, Rob Pelinka and the front office failed them, not making a single trade or acquisition.

Los Angeles Lakers: Rob Pelinka Says No Deal Make Sense Long-Term

When asked about that, Pelinka simply said that neither of the deals they explored made sense for them in the long run. Per the GM, they weren't going to make moves just for the sake of it:

“It can’t be just a decision about what is best for today or best for what happened right after a loss,” Pelinka told reporters after the deadline. “It has to be with the long term in mind and the short term. So we just didn’t find a deal that we felt made sense from all of those different perspectives.”

Pelinka Wants To See More Of Their Big 3

Moreover, the front office still has faith in the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook; which has only been on the court for 17 games since the start of the season:

“I think if you took any three All-Stars in the NBA and your body of work was 15 games, I think that would probably be a small number of games to make any ultimate conclusions on,” the GM concluded.

Then again, it's not like the Lakers had a choice, either. No one was going to take on Russell Westbrook's mammoth contract and they didn't have any valuable assets to make minor trades anyway.