NBA Rumors: Warriors’ stunning plan to pair LeBron & Durant with Curry fell apart before Butler signing

In the NBA, rumors and strategic maneuvers are commonplace. However, few plans have been as bold as the Golden State Warriors’ reported attempt to bring LeBron James and Kevin Durant together on the same team. According to an NBA source who spoke with Hoops Wire, the Warriors actively explored the possibility of acquiring both superstars before ultimately signing Jimmy Butler.

While audacious, the plan quickly ran into insurmountable obstacles. Durant, content in Phoenix, had no intention of leaving, while LeBron James, protected by a no-trade clause and settled in Los Angeles, showed no interest in joining Golden State.

With James and Durant unwilling to move, the Warriors were forced to shift their focus. ESPN insiders Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst detailed the behind-the-scenes discussions: “It was a lot to digest. So Durant and Curry discussed the idea on Saturday, hours before the poker tournament. Curry wanted to get a read on how Durant would feel about returning to the team he’d chosen to leave after the 2019 Finals, sources said.”

“Durant told him that it didn’t ‘feel right’ and that this ‘wasn’t the time’ to revisit their basketball partnership, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the conversations. He was happy in Phoenix and wasn’t looking to play elsewhere.” Shelburne and Windhorst reported.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against Aaron Holiday #0 of the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

“It was a soft ‘no,’ one that discouraged the Warriors’ decision-makers but didn’t fully deter them from pursuing talks with the Suns. They hoped Durant’s feelings about a reunion might change once he learned the extent to which Phoenix had engaged in trade conversations with multiple teams without involving him.” Shelburne and Windhorst added.

Durant and Curry: A reunion that wasn’t

The idea of LeBron, Durant, and Stephen Curry playing together sparked excitement among NBA fans. The trio had previously shared the court for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, where they secured gold, but a full-time union in Golden State never materialized.

Durant and Curry had already formed one of the most dominant duos in NBA history from 2016 to 2019, winning back-to-back championships. However, Durant’s departure for Brooklyn in 2019 ended that era, and his reluctance to return to the Warriors extinguished any hopes of a reunion.

New challenges for the Warriors

Despite missing out on LeBron and Durant, the Warriors successfully retooled their roster by acquiring Jimmy Butler. Now, with Curry, Butler, and a blend of experienced players and young talent, Golden State is gearing up for another championship push. While the dream of uniting three all-time greats didn’t come to fruition, the Warriors remain a formidable force in the Western Conference.

