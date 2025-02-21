NHL News: Dylan Larkin issues a strong call to all American players after Team USA’s 4 Nations loss

Dylan Larkin wasn’t Team USA’s captain during the 4 Nations Tournament, but after the loss to Canada in the final, he spoke out as if he were. It’s worth noting that Auston Matthews wore the “C” and played a key role for the United States throughout the tournament.

Following Team USA’s heartbreaking overtime loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final, captain Dylan Larkin delivered a passionate message to American players watching from home. The Detroit Red Wings forward emphasized the need for more commitment to international competition, particularly at the World Championships and Olympics.

“We’ve had a tough time with USA Hockey getting guys to play in the world championships,” Larkin said. “Guys who are at home watching this, I hope they’re wanting a piece of it. They’ve got to go to the world championships and prove themselves and play for their country. We’ve got to start winning that tournament.” He pointed to Canada as an example, praising their players’ dedication to international play and how it strengthens their program.

Despite the disappointment of falling short in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Larkin expressed optimism about Team USA’s future, particularly with the Olympics on the horizon. He believes the current group has the versatility and skill to compete at the highest level.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 20: Jake Sanderson #85 of Team United States celebrates with Dylan Larkin #21 and Auston Matthews #34 after scoring a goal against Jordan Binnington #50 of Team Canada during the second period in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead to the Olympics

“There is something to look forward to with this group, which is great. That’s the big one,” he said. “We really feel like we can play any kind of game on any kind of surface and anywhere against anyone. Billy built the team that can do that, and we’re confident about that.” Though the loss to Canada stung, Larkin made it clear that he and his teammates are eager for more opportunities to prove themselves on the international stage.

Larkin’s Experience on the International Stage

Larkin is no stranger to wearing the Team USA uniform. Beyond the 4 Nations Tournament, he has represented the United States in two other major international events as a senior player—the IIHF World Championship in 2015 and 2018—winning a bronze medal with the national team.