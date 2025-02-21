The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers featured an individual performance that left many, including head coach JJ Redick, in awe. At 40 years old, LeBron James once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Despite the absence of Luka Doncic, James carried the NBA team on his back, delivering a stellar 40-point performance to lead the Lakers to a crucial 110-102 victory.

LeBron James’ impact went beyond scoring. His leadership, court vision, and relentless energy inspired his teammates, who fought hard to secure the win. In the post-game press conference, Redick couldn’t hide his admiration for his star player.

“He just defies everything that’s normal. It’s not just the physical feats or the plays—it’s the mentality. He’s a billionaire playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40, after 22 years in the league, with every record and accolade to his name. And yet, the kids will say I’m glazing him. He’s one of the greatest competitors.” Redick said.

JJ Redick also praised James’ professionalism and mindset: “He’s incredible to coach. He brings it every single day. He sets the standard for how you’re supposed to approach this craft. That, to me, is the most incredible thing—just the mindset to do it, get up the next day, and do it again, over and over.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 20, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. The Los Angeles Lakers won 110-102. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

LeBron James: A model of longevity and excellence

LeBron’s dominance against the Trail Blazers is just another chapter in a career defined by longevity and excellence. His unparalleled work ethic, commitment to training, and passion for the game have allowed him to remain at the top of the NBA for more than two decades.

This season is no exception. At 40, James is putting up numbers that many younger players would envy. His leadership and ability to elevate his teammates continue to make him an irreplaceable piece for the Lakers.

What’s next for James and the Lakers?

While the arrival of Luka Doncic was meant to lighten James’ load, the recent absence of Anthony Davis has forced The King to take on even more responsibility. The upcoming months will be crucial in determining the Lakers’ championship aspirations. With Davis expected to return and Doncic working his way into peak form, Los Angeles could emerge as a serious title contender in the NBA.