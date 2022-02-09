Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook seemingly took a shot at coach Frank Vogel for once again benching him late in a game. Check out what he said.

This has been a tough year for Russell Westbrook. Instead of a dream homecoming with the Los Angeles Lakers, he's been the team's scapegoat and fans don't seem too pleased with his performance, at all.

Westbrook's poor shooting and erratic decision-making have hurt the team at times. Also, he failed to step up when LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis were out with injury, and his defensive effort hasn't been there.

Then again, one would think a player making $40 million and a former MVP and Scoring Champion would be on the court in crunch time. That's why he's not exactly pleased with Frank Vogel's decision to bench him.

Lakers News: Did Russell Westbrook Take A Shot At Frank Vogel?

So, following another tough loss, this time to the Milwaukee Bucks; Westbrook said that he tried to comfort James and Davis but unfortunately, he wasn't on the court to actually do more to help his team:

"I told them I wished I could help them," Westbrook said. "But I wasn't in the game to help them out... But that's not my call."

The former Oklahoma City Thunder star was later asked about his feelings on the rotation and not playing in the clutch. There, he seemingly took a shot at Vogel for how he's dealt with his situation:

“You never know when you’re coming in, you never know when you’re coming out. You never know when you’re playing, you never know... a bunch of things," Westbrook explained. "And I’m speaking for me personally, so it’s a difficult process to be able to figure out and create some rhythm and some consistency where we can actually see what we’re able to do as a team, but those decisions are made by him and his coaching staff, and you’ve got to live with it and move on... No. He hasn’t (been clear with his role). But I don’t need him to be clear. He makes whatever decision he makes, and that’s up to him. My job as a professional is to come to work, be in a positive mindset, put my head down and do my work to the best of my ability and be there to encourage my teammates. That’s it.”

Vogel has been doubted and questioned since his days with the Indiana Pacers, so this isn't exactly a surprise. Then again, Westbrook has been nearly unplayable this season and that's entirely up to him.