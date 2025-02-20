Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Chargers reward Joey Bosa’s teammate with $18M extension after outstanding season

After an impressive season with the Los Angeles Chargers, in which a key Joey Bosa teammate played a vital role in the secondary, the franchise rewarded him with a well-earned extension to keep him motivated.

By Richard Tovar

Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers during warm up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers during warm up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Joey Bosa wasn’t the only key factor in the Los Angeles Chargers’ deep run in the 2024 season. Another crucial teammate, a member of the secondary, played a pivotal role in key games to help the team—one that has now rewarded him with an extension to keep him motivated for the upcoming season.

According to Jordan Schultz, Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden has signed a three-year extension with the team worth $18.25 million, including $13.5 million in guaranteed money—a significant upgrade for him.

Last season, he appeared in 15 games, starting 12—the highest number of starts in his career since turning pro in 2021. Molden joined the Chargers in 2024 and is four years younger than Joey Bosa, who has played for the franchise since 2017.

Elijah Molden #22 of the Los Angeles Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 28: Elijah Molden #22 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs downfield during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

