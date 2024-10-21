Trending topics:
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards makes bold NFL promise if he wins an NBA title

Ahead of the season opener for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards revealed his plan if he were to win an NBA title, one that ties directly into the NFL.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesAnthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Santiago Tovar

Sometimes, the NBA and NFL worlds overlap, whether through mutual admiration or the sheer passion players have for each sport. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently bridged that connection, sharing his bold aspirations for the upcoming NBA season—and making an NFL-related promise that has fans buzzing.

As one of the Timberwolves’ key players heading into the new season, Edwards’ stellar play is fueling Minnesota’s hope for a championship. Known for his charismatic and outspoken nature, Edwards didn’t hold back in an interview with ESPN when discussing what could happen if he secures an NBA title.

“I told my buddies, ‘If I win a title in the next 3-4 years, I’m going to play football,'” Edwards said confidently about the possibility to be in the NFL. With that determined mindset, the Timberwolves key player is aiming to give fans something to celebrate and prove he’s an all-around athlete capable of excelling in multiple sports.

Edwards’ preseason performance

Edwards’ high motivation is reflected in his impressive preseason stats, as he played in 3 out of the 5 preseason games for Minnesota, helping prepare the team for the regular season.

Anthony Edwards looking below

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

In those games, Edwards was a standout, scoring 63 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and dishing out 9 assists in just 81 minutes of action. His leadership on the court, even during the preseason, bodes well for the Timberwolves‘ prospects.

Edwards didn’t play in all the preseason matchups, largely due to his participation in the U.S. Basketball Olympic Team, which won gold at the Paris 2024 Games. He rested during the first preseason game and sat out the final one, allowing rookies and new players a chance to get some court time.

Timberwolves’ season opener with Edwards ready to go

The Timberwolves kick off their NBA season this week with a highly anticipated matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards is expected to be in the starting lineup, barring any unexpected circumstances.

Joining Edwards is Rudy Gobert, who also put on a solid preseason performance, along with Donte DiVincenzo, who is poised for a fresh start as Minnesota aims to make noise in the competitive Western Conference.

