NBA News: Minnesota Edwards shares details about Playoff conversation with Suns' Kevin Durant

In a clip of the "Starting 5" docuseries, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards revealed some details about the conversation he held with Kevin Durant when they face the Phoenix Suns in last season's NBA Playoffs.

Anthony Edwards had the opportunity to face his NBA idol, Kevin Durant, during the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ playoff series against the Phoenix Suns last season. As revealed in the “Starting 5” docuseries, Edwards didn’t waste time engaging in some lighthearted banter with Durant in Game 1.

With the Timberwolves leading, Durant switched onto Edwards defensively. Edwards recalled the moment: “I’m like, ‘KD, come on, KD. You ain’t no defensive player‘… But he took the challenge in guarding me, and I was happy, because I love to take the challenge in guarding somebody’s best player,” Edwards revealed in a clip from the “Starting 5” documentary.

The Wolves star also revealed what Durant said to him after the exchange: “After that little back-and-forth after the first game, I think that was just like everything for me. And then, they call timeout. He was like, ‘Boy, you so nasty.’ I feel like I’m the greatest. I swear to God. I did that to KD? I’m the greatest. That’s just how I feel. I did that to Kevin Durant. Ain’t nobody ever did that to Kevin Durant.”

Playing against his idol seemed to fuel Edwards’ competitive fire. Instead of backing down, he embraced the opportunity, proving he could compete at the highest level. NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett perfectly summed up the encounter in the documentary:

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Ain’t nothing better than playing against your idol. Ya’ll wanted to see the back and forth between him and KD. Just like how we’ve all seen KD put work in and respected him. I think that was Ant’s version of putting work in and establishing himself and saying, ‘Yo, hey, you know, to go through the West, you have to go through Anthony Edwards.”

Edwards on his similarities with Durant

Edwards receive the call from Team USA to take part in the roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he would share the locker room with his favorite player. As the two stars bonded, Edwards couldn’t help but notice how alike he is with the Suns‘ star.

“Before I met him, I felt like he was super cool, and then when I met him, I realized we are the same: All we want to do is hoop. We let our people control our stuff, but we just want to get on the court and hoop. That’s what I realized when I first got around him,” Edwards said to Interview magazine.