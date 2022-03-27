Toronto Raptors will face Boston Celtics at the Scotiabank Arena this Monday, March 28. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Scotiabank Arena this Monday, March 28 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Toronto Raptors got an important victory against the Indiana Pacers that allowed them, thanks to the victory of the Chicago Bulls against the Cleveland Cavaliers, to be one of the 6 teams that would be qualifying for the Playoffs at the moment. Of course, the difference is only one game so they will have to keep winning if they don't want to lose that place.

In the case of the Boston Celtics, with the 4-game losing streak (and the growing rumors of a broken relation between Spoelstra and some players) of the Miami Heat, they could take the opportunity to take the lead in the East. The difference with the Philadelphia 76ers (new leaders after the defeat of the Heat against the Nets) and the Florida franchise is very little. The probability of finishing as leaders is high and the Celtics will go for it.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will play this Monday, March 28 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Scotiabank Arena will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Celtics on November 10 and November 28 by 104-88 and 109-97 respectively; and one for the Raptors on October 22 by 115-83.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics to be played this Monday, March 28, at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada; will be broadcast in the United States on: TSN, NBC Sports Boston

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is likely that the favorite is, albeit narrowly, on the side of the Celtics considering the very good performances in their last few games.

