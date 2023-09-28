Tyler Herro had an incredible reaction after Damian Lillard was traded to the Bucks

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat were absolutely shocked when they heard the news about Damian Lillard going to the Milwaukee Bucks. During the last few weeks, according to many reports, the star guard had expressed his desire to play alongside Jimmy Butler. That won’t happen.

Lillard will be part of a championship caliber roster with names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Lopez and Bobby Portis. After 11 years with Portland, a massive chance to finally win a ring.

However, not everyone’s happy about the trade for Damian Lillard in the NBA. Butler accused the Bucks of possible tampering and Herro, who might been included in a package with Milwaukee, also protested.

Tyler Herro’s reaction to Damian Lillard’s trade

Just minutes after the trade between Portland and the Bucks for Damian Lillard was confirmed, Jimmy Butler sparked a huge controversy in social media accusing Milwaukee.

“Yo NBA, man. Y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering. Y’all do. I’m just going to put that out there. Y’all didn’t hear it from me but I heard it through somebody. I would look at that for tampering.”

Then, in his official X account, Tyler Herro also supported Butler’s theory with this message. “What he said.” Furthermore, Herro answered to many messages confirming he stays with Miami. “Until next summer.” This means, ironically, that he is ready for another swirl of trade rumors in 2024.