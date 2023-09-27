The Milwaukee Bucks led by Giannis Antetokounmpo were the best team in the regular season, but couldn’t deliver in the playoffs with an early exit in the first round against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

As a consequence, even with a championship won just two years ago, Mike Budenholzer was fired as head coach and Adrian Griffin took over. Now, the front office had to make some moves in order to help Giannis.

That’s why, the Bucks have shocked the NBA with a historic trade for Damian Lillard. The potential starting lineup for Milwaukee has already made them favorites to win the title.

Damian Lillard: What will be the starting lineup for the Bucks?

After the massive trade, the potential starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks could look like this: Damian Lillard (PG), Malik Beasley (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).

Thanks to this scenario, Milwaukee are the new favorites to become champions in the NBA (+375) followed by the Nuggets (+425), Celtics (+500) and the Phoenix Suns (+550).

What was the trade package for Damian Lillard?

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, in the three-team trade, Portland will get Jrue Holliday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee’s 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick and unprotected Bucks swap rights in 2028 and 2030. By the way, their intention is to trade Holliday.

Meanwhile, the Suns will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. All those players join another tremendous roster with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.