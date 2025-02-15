Tyler Herro reveals important detail about his performance this NBA season with the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is having a career-defining season in the NBA. In his sixth year as a professional player, the guard has emerged as a pivotal contributor for the Miami Heat, securing his first-ever selection for the All-Star Weekend. Reflecting on this milestone, the guard shared his thoughts on what this moment means to him.

“I feel good. I feel like I’m wanted,” Herro said during an interview with The Miami Herald, making it clear that the Heat are valuing him more than ever. “They want me here. But (expletive) can change if I’m not doing my job and doing what I’m capable of, and staying healthy.”

At just 25 years old, Tyler has enough experience in the league to recognize that his work is far from over. “It’s good for now. But at the end of the day, it’s a process for me that never stops,” he explained. “I feel like it’s something you got to continue to do every single day — prove to the city, the organization, the front office why I deserve to be here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyler Herro is leading the Miami Heat this season with standout performances. He ranks as the 26th-leading scorer in the NBA, averaging 23.9 points per game, and is far and away the team’s best in that category. Additionally, he leads the Heat in assists with 5.5 per game and is third on the team in rebounds, also averaging 5.5, trailing only Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat smiles during warm ups before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 11, 2025.

Advertisement

The key to Herro’s success

Herro’s impressive numbers this season, particularly in points and assists, far surpass those from previous years, highlighting his growth as a player. His ability to step up has been especially crucial for the Heat, given the issues they had with Jimmy Butler.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Tyler Herro reveals the reasons behind the Heat’s struggles

When asked about the factors behind his development, Tyler was candid: “I would say staying healthy and just my mindset. Being free in the mind, being clear, at peace, happy. So I’m OK with the results. The results just ended up being how I wanted them.”

Advertisement

Herro’s first All-Star Weekend

Tyler Herro’s remarkable performances this season have not gone unnoticed, earning him a spot in his first-ever All-Star Weekend. On Sunday, he will represent the Young Stars team, alongside notable players such as Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, Darius Garland, Jaren Jackson Jr., Evan Mobley, and Jalen Williams.

Herro was open about his expectations for the event. “Just spending it with my family, getting a break,” the guard said in the same interview with The Miami Herald. “Just seeing all my people there and being able to experience it with them.”

Advertisement