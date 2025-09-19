NBA Rumors: Tyler Herro’s disappointing injury opens a clear opportunity for the Miami Heat

After losing Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat headed into the offseason determined to bolster their roster. However, they only added Norman Powell, Kasparas Jakucionis, the 20th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and undrafted Vladislav Goldin. Adding to their challenges, Tyler Herro sustained an offseason injury. Yet, his absence could create a strategic opportunity for the near future of the team.

According to Shams Charania, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro will miss the start of the 2025-26 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. The 25-year-old sustained an ankle injury during offseason training. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as he is expected to make his return midway through the season.

While his absence at the start of the 2025-26 season poses a significant challenge for the Miami Heat, it simultaneously presents a valuable salary cap opportunity. Sean Leahy of Yahoo Sports reports that Tyler Herro is eligible for a $149 million, three-year extension. Nonetheless, his recent injury may lead to postpone his renewal until next summer, providing the team with enhanced flexibility to navigate the deal strategically.

Despite a recent injury setback, Miami Heat President Pat Riley has expressed a strong commitment to securing Tyler Herro with an extension, as reported by the Miami Herald on May 2025. He stated, “We’ve already talked about it. I talked about it with Tyler, and so we’ll see what happens as we plan… If you’re going to make $70 million a year, who are those five or 10 guys that deserve that? But Tyler definitely is deserving of the thought of an extension.”

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts after falling on the court.

Amid Tyler Herro’s absence, Miami Heat may count on two stars to be pivotal in Erik Spoelstra’s plans

The Miami Heat face a significant hurdle this season without any marquee offseason signings, particularly with Tyler Herro sidelined. Head coach Erik Spoelstra must tap into his bench depth to invigorate the offense, and one potential candidate to rise to the occasion is Davion Mitchell. As a natural point guard, Mitchell’s fit is ideal, yet his average of 10.3 points per game across 30 outings last season could be concerning.

In addition to Mitchell, Norman Powell presents another option to fill the void in the initial games. At age 32, Powell is coming off a career-best season, statistically, having averaged 21.8 points per game over 60 games with the Clippers. Given his veteran experience and impressive performance, he could assume a critical role in Spoelstra’s lineup as the team sets its sights on a promising campaign.