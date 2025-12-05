Heat’ Bam Adebayo reveals how Tyler Herro feels as he works through injury

The Miami Heat face the Orlando Magic in a high-level matchup between two franchises that have steadily established themselves through the early NBA season. However, Miami enter the game without one of their star guards, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo has spoken out on how his teammate is handling the setback.

With Herro headlining Miami’s injury report ahead of Friday’s in-state showdown, concern continues to grow that he could miss additional time beyond this matchup. The Heat guard is set to undergo an MRI and has already been ruled out against Orlando.

“I pray for him, man, because I know it’s tough mentally,” Adebayo told The Miami Herald. “Obviously, you fight your way throughout the summer, then you have surgery, and then you come back, and it’s like another injury. So I know it’s tough on the mental. But we’re all family. We’re all here to be by his side and be with him as he gets healthy again.”

Adebayo elaborated on how even seemingly minor injuries can create major limitations in the NBA. “Listen, you don’t realize how gratifying it is to have a functional toe until it’s not functional,” he said. “People don’t think about pushing off screens — we have to run, jump. It plays a big part in our sport.”

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat.

The games Tyler Herro has missed

Herro already missed six games earlier this season due to a toe sprain that caused significant discomfort. The situation is particularly frustrating considering he had just returned from offseason ankle surgery and had worked his way back into rhythm.

Before falling out of the lineup again, the Heat guard played five games and looked sharp, averaging 23.8 points while shooting 52.4% from the field and 48.4% from three-point range. His scoring punch has been an essential part of Miami’s offensive identity.

How this affects the Heat

This is certainly an unfavorable scenario for Miami. On one hand, they remain without Herro’s offensive firepower. On the other, Orlando receive a major boost with Paolo Banchero confirming he is ready to return — adding even more strength to a Magic team that has been highly efficient on that end of the floor.