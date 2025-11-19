Are Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro playing today, Nov. 19, for Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors?

The Miami Heat welcome the Golden State Warriors to Kaseya Center tonight in an exciting game early in the 2025-26 NBA season. While the Dubs have questions about their own stars, fans in South Florida can’t help but wonder: are Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro returning to action tonight?

For those expecting both of them back, we may have bitterwseet news. While Adebayo appears to have a realistic chance to play against the Warriors tonight, the Heat will have to wait a bit longer for Herro’s long-awaited return.

After missing Adebayo for the last six games due to a toe injury, the Heat received a positive update on their big man. According to the NBA’s official website, Adebayo has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against Golden State.

Unfortunately, the Warriors fixture comes a bit too soon for Herro, who is coming back from an ankle surgery underwent in September. The 2025 NBA All-Star is in a good direction though, having returned to practice on Sunday.

Tyler Herro #14 and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Heat slap during a game against the Hawks.

Speaking to reporters after that session, Herro revealed he’s still a week or two away from returning to NBA action. The guard added that his body is responding well to the increased workload, which is great news for Heat nation.

How have the Heat fared without Adebayo and Herro this season?

Even though having Adebayo and Herro back would allow Miami to play at full strength and probably take its game to the next level, the Heat have so far responded quite decently to their absences. They have won four of the six games they’ve played since Adebayo exited the Denver Nuggets loss injured, including a hard-fought home victory against the New York Knicks last time out.

In Herro‘s absence, Miami has found a prolific scorer in Norman Powell, who is shining with 25.5 points per game after arriving in South Florida via trade from the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason.

Second-year center Kel’el Ware, meanwhile, has stepped up after Adebayo’s injury with strong defensive performances. On Monday, he logged 14 rebounds, three blocks, and one steal to help Miami beat New York 115-113.

Tonight’s game will be the Heat’s eighth home outing of the 2025-26 NBA season, having lost just once at the Kaseya Center this campaign. That loss came against a Cleveland Cavaliers team that rested most of their starters though.

Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry may not play in Miami tonight

The Heat, currently just above .500 at 8-6, are 5-5 in their last 10 games, just like the Warriors. And Golden State (9-7) is also facing questions when it comes to its roster’s health, with key players uncertain for tonight’s showdown.

Many eyes are on Jimmy Butler, who isn’t confirmed to play the Heat, his former team, when the Warriors visit Miami tonight. Speaking to the media after the Dubs’ loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, Butler left his status up in the air by saying he would see how he felt when he woke up.

On top of that, Stephen Curry may not be playing tonight against the Heat either. Having tweaked his ankle during the first half of the 121-113 loss in Orlando, Steph also said he wants to see how it responds after sleeping and the flight to Miami.