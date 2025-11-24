Are Anthony Davis, Tyler Herro, and Andrew Wiggins playing today, Nov. 24, for Mavericks vs Heat?

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center for an NBA regular-season matchup where both teams are chasing a vital win. The Mavericks are looking for a boost to overcome one of the league’s top-performing squads this season, while the Heat aim to defend their home court and continue climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The key question: Will Anthony Davis, Tyler Herro, and Andrew Wiggins play?

Davis has been upgraded to doubtful ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Heat. He has been dealing with a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since October 29, and the doubtful tag suggests he may need one or two more games before returning to the rotation. Last week, it was reported that Davis could miss seven to ten additional days while the Mavericks continue to monitor his recovery, indicating he might not see minutes on Monday.

On the other hand, there is significant news for Miami. Tyler Herro is reportedly set to make his season debut against the Mavericks on Monday, barring any setbacks. Miami is playing the second night of a back-to-back, so an official injury report has not yet been released, but Shams Charania confirmed that Herro is ready to return from ankle surgery he underwent in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining Herro in the Heat lineup is Andrew Wiggins, who is listed day-to-day with a hip strain. Wiggins missed the last three games and is expected to undergo medical tests ahead of Monday’s clash.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

Herro’s anticipated return

Herro’s return provides a major boost for the Heat, who currently sit at 11-6 and fourth in the Eastern Conference. The All-Star last season averaged career highs in points (23.9), assists (5.5), and steals (0.9) per game.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ LeBron James sends a huge message to Chris Paul after his retirement

He now joins Miami’s high-powered offense, which has been one of the most exciting in the NBA this season, ranking first in pace and points per game. It is unclear whether Herro will have a minutes restriction on Monday, but he is expected to play a significant role when on the floor alongside teammates Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell.

Advertisement

The Heat have managed to maintain strong performance despite the absence of their former star, Jimmy Butler. Through 17 games, Miami leads the NBA with 124.9 points per game. Adding Herro — last season’s leading scorer — to the mix only strengthens their electric offense.

The player Dallas misses

Davis has appeared in only five games this season and played fewer than seven minutes in his fifth before suffering the calf injury. The All-Star forward averages 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season, shooting 52.0% from the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mavericks will have several days off following Monday’s matchup, with their next game scheduled for the NBA Cup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Davis’ recovery appears to be progressing, and there is a possibility he returns for that contest, giving Dallas a much-needed boost.