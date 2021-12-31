The Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors face off on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the EnergySolutions Arena. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Utah Jazz welcome the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, January 1, 2022, to kick off the new year as the 2021-22 NBA season continues its course. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be an exciting Western Conference showdown between teams that are strong contenders to make a deep run in the playoffs, so this could be an anticipated Conference Final.

While the Warriors got off to a fantastic start that sees them in control of the standings, the Jazz have also recorded their fair share of victories to chase Golden State closely. Who will get the upper hand this time?

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Time: 9 PM (ET)

Location: EnergySolutions Arena, Temple

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The Jazz will head into this clash hoping that their workload doesn't prevent them from getting the job done at home. Prior to this match, Utah strung good results together but will host Golden State a day after receiving the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors, on the other hand, had more days of rest but because they were forced to postpone their match against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. However, Steph Curry and company will try to get back to winning ways after a defeat to Denver on Tuesday.

How to watch or live stream Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors in the US

The game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options to watch the game: NBA TV, ATTSN-RM, and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers haven't revealed their predictions yet. However, this looks like an evenly matched game between two contenders. The Warriors could be seen a slight favorites though.

* Odds TBD.