Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has officially announced his intention to represent the French national team at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. While his career with the San Antonio Spurs has generated significant hype, Wembanyama has already set his plan on a greater mission for next year.

“Succeeding in the Olympics would be a great story. And there will be no goal other than gold. Of course, I will be present at the Olympics,” Wembanyama stated in a recent interview with L’Equipe. Despite making his fantastic debut with France last November, he skipped the FIBA World Cup. Wembanyama in consultation with his advisors, medical team, and members of the NT leadership.

The French national team has secured an automatic spot in the 2024 Olympics as the host country, a fortunate development given their lackluster performance in the recent competition. His role with the Spurs still creates some suspense considering his uncommon profile, but his talent provides a bright future for him.

Victor Wembanyama Comments on the FIBA World Cup

The FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023 was an intriguing tournament that left many surprising results, such as the United Stated being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the champions Germany. However, an even bigger disappointment was the French team. Albeit arriving as a championship contender, they were out in the first round with a 1-2 record in three matchups.

Reflecting on France’s performance, Wembanyama expressed: “I watched the FIBA World Cup, and the result was very disappointing. But I am not worried. I have no judgment to make; I was not on the team, and it is in the hands of top-level players. I feel that this does not alter the opportunity to do something big in Paris next year.”

Arriving in the tournament with a considerable number of NBA players didn’t equate to on-court success for France. Their defeats in the hands of Canada by 30 points and Latvia even without Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup marked the need of a new approach. Wembanyama looks to be ready for the challenge.

How Old Is Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama is 19 years old.