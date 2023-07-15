Scoot Henderson was the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which was unexpected for him since his dream was to be the number one pick. Victor Wembanyama was ultimately chosen first overall. Even though Henderson is the future of the Blazers, they still have unfinished business with Damian Lillard.

Things could take an unexpected turn with Lillard’s situation. If the Blazers fail to trade him to another team, it could directly affect Henderson’s life in the franchise and create unnecessary stress as he goes through the adjustment process.

On the other hand, Henderson has a one-on-one battle with Wembanyama, as they both want to prove that they are the best picks from the recent draft. However, Scoot is relaxed so far, as all the attention is on Wemby.

What did Scoot Henderson say about Damian Lillard and Victor Wembanyama?

In a recent interview published in The Ringer, Scoot Henderson answered a series of questions where Kevin O’Connor asked him about the Blazers situation with Damian Lillard to which he referred: “…Professional sports is a business at the end of the day. I’m just going about it day by day, and just like y’all are hearing it from ear to ear, post to post. I haven’t really been on social media to really see what’s going on, but I’m here with the team at summer league, and my main focus is, especially when I’m out, to cheer my team.”

O’Connor pointed out to Henderson that if Damian Lillard leaves Portland it would mean that he would have to take over the reins of the franchise during his first rookie year, Scoot replied: “Exactly. And I’m with that. If he leaves, I’m going to just embrace that. I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team. And that comes with practice. I don’t have my spot guaranteed; I know that. My goal is to get better every day at practice and get better game by game.”

Another key question was about Wembanyama and how he got the dream first pick, to which Scoot said: “Every day, every game. Definitely. It’s a lot of pressure being that guy and being just that high of a pick and being that kind of a talent. Not a lot of players have that height and that skill set. So, you’re going to have a target on your back.”

The full interview with video is available at The Thinder, click here to visit it.