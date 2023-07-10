The San Antonio Spurs will take things slowly with Victor Wembanyama. The first-overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is coming off a long season, so he might not play again after two games in the Summer League.

Wemby is going to have a long offseason to prepare and get his body ready for the actual thing several months from now. And that also includes easing up his mind after weeks of frenzy and never-ending attention.

Add the Britney Spears controversy to the mix, and the French standout may have a little too much on his plate right now, which is why he’s looking to get a break from NBA media already.

Victor Wembanyama is Tired Of NBA Media Already

“It’s just me getting comfortable with myself, comfortable with my body, the court,” Wembanyama said after his second Summer League game. “Before today, I had like two practices and one game, so I was just getting going.”

“As I’m not playing in the World Cup, I got two or three great months that are coming and they’re gonna change my life,” Wemby continued. “I’m probably gonna disappear from the media for the next [few] months, honestly.”

There’s no denying that sports media can be exhausting and demanding. But he’s expected to have a very long career, so he’ll have to learn how to deal with all this attention and constantly being in the spotlight. Otherwise, he might crumble under pressure.