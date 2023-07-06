The San Antonio Spurs need to be quite careful about Victor Wembanyama. He’s the most hyped prospect in NBA history, and all that hype could be setting him up for failure.

Even if he has a solid career, it just seems like the weight that’s been put on his shoulders could lead people to think he’s a bust or failed to live up to those irrealistic expectations.

However, even if his offensive game doesn’t translate to the NBA and he’s not as dominant as some think he’ll be, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green still believes an elite trait will help him have a long career in the league.

Draymond Green Says Victor Wembanyama Is An Elite Rim Protector

“I’m gonna tell you what I think separates him from most and that will make him pretty special in its own right, separate from anything else that he can do: him as a rim protector,“ Green said on Paul George’s podcast.

“That is what I think most people aren’t talking about and I actually think that’s what separates him, because if all else fails — him as a rim protector is as elite as we have in the NBA,” Green added.” So you already have one thing that puts you in an elite category.”

Hopefully, Wembanyama will still live up to the hype and fulfill his true potential. But if everything else fails, the Spurs at least can rest assured they have an elite interior defender for years to come.